New Zealand's disaster management agency cancelled a tsunami warning Wednesday after unusual activity of an unknown origin was detected off the country's east coast. With the warning now called off, the agency suspects that an underwater landslide may have caused the distrubance (Unsplash/Representational)

"Based on current science advice, the tsunami threat to the East Coast of the North Island has passed," the National Emergency Management Agency said.

It said it remained unclear what caused the "tsunami activity" which triggered tidal gauges off two North Island cities, Napier and Gisborne.

"It is possible there has been an underwater landslide," the agency had said.

It had previously warned that "strong currents and surges can injure and drown people".

"There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, and anyone in or near the water close to shore."

New Zealand's state-run earthquake monitoring centre GeoNet had not detected any earthquakes off the North Island's east coast, nor had the US Geological Survey.

New Zealand is a seismically active country on the border of the Australian and Pacific plates, and is part of the 'Ring of Fire'.