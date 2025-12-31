New Zealand welcomes New Year with massive fireworks in Auckland | Video

Auckland welcomed 2026 with a spectacular fireworks display from New Zealand’s tallest building, the Sky Tower, despite rainy conditions dampening the celebrations. As the first major city to greet the new year, Auckland’s 1.7 million residents witnessed 3,500 fireworks launched from multiple levels of the 240-metre (787-foot) tower. Smaller local events across the North Island were cancelled due to forecasts of rain and potential thunderstorms. Auckland’s 1.7 million residents witnessed 3,500 fireworks.(ANI screengrab)

Across the Tasman Sea, Sydney marked the arrival of 2026 under sombre circumstances. The city, Australia’s largest, was still reeling from a mass shooting at a Hannukah celebration on Bondi Beach on December 14, which left 15 dead and 40 injured. Despite the tragedy, thousands gathered at the downtown waterfront for fireworks over the Sydney Harbour Bridge, with a strong police presence including officers carrying rapid-fire rifles for the first time at a New Year event, AP reported.

Also read| New Year's eve in Lucknow: A curated list of top hotel parties, club events and rocking bashes for 2026

A minute of silence was observed an hour before midnight to honour the victims. Images of a menorah were projected onto the bridge pylons, while attendees were encouraged to shine their phone torches in solidarity with Australia’s Jewish community.

First country to celebrate 2026

Kiritimati Island, part of the Pacific nation of Kiribati, is the first location in the world to ring in the New Year. Situated in the UTC+14 time zone, the island is also widely known as Christmas Island, NDTV reported.

In Indonesia, New Year events were scaled back as a mark of respect for communities affected by floods and landslides in Sumatra last month, which claimed over 1,100 lives. Jakarta opted for subdued celebrations focused on prayers for the victims, while Makassar’s mayor urged citizens to avoid parties, advocating for reflection and empathy instead. On Bali, traditional cultural performances replaced cancelled fireworks shows.

Also read| Chasing ‘white New Year’, tourists flock to Himachal

Hong Kong also adopted a restrained approach following a devastating fire in November that killed at least 161 people. The city will host a music show in Central and project countdown clocks onto eight landmark buildings rather than holding the usual fireworks over Victoria Harbour.

Elsewhere in Asia, many countries maintained traditional customs. In Tokyo, crowds gathered at a Buddhist temple for a midnight bell striking, while in Seoul, South Koreans observed a bell tolling and countdown ceremony at the Bosingak Pavilion.

As 2026 begins, celebrations across the Asia-Pacific region ranged from grand fireworks to quiet reflection, reflecting local circumstances and recent tragedies.

(With AP inputs)