New Year's eve in Lucknow: A curated list of top hotel parties, club events and rocking bashes for 2026

Lucknowites are set to step into their dancing shoes and let their hair down to welcome 2026 in style. Hotels, discos, and clubs have arranged an array of events to attract party-hoppers to their bashes, rolling out different attractions. File photo of Lucknowites welcoming New Year in style(HT File )

Leading the pack

Hyatt Regency will be organising From Sufi Tunes to DJ Drops, an evening featuring a live performance by singer Vishal Pandey in its ballroom, where the theme is gold and black. Additionally, it is hosting a Skyline Soiree at The Penthouse and a lavish dinner at Rocca.

Ramada Hotel has rolled out a Grand Gala with a live band and belly dance troupe, a bash at Brio Lounge, and another at Cafe Quane with a lavish food spread curated by Chef Avinash Kumar and team. Novotel Lucknow is hosting a DJ bash at its ballroom and another at the open-air The Street Republic.

Fairfield by Marriott is organising a musical Bollywood Bash with DJ Dadeiya and have curated exciting stay packages.

Celestial Manor, has packaged its bash with stand-up comedy, a live DJ, a midnight showdown, a fashion show, and live singing and dance performances. Renaissance Lucknow has two major bashes. The Centrum is holding a Midnight Masquerade bash, besides musical galas at its bar and restaurants.

Clubs ready to roll

Lucknow Golf Club is holding a bash on its lush green lawns. “We have covered the entire venue, where the star attractions will be DJ Asen, Beatdool, and Russian artistes. We have focused a lot on safety norms in the wake of recent incidents,” says the club’s secretary, Rajneesh Sethi.

Club Momentz is featuring a saxophone artiste from Goa and a fire performance by international artistes. “We have covered our poolside performance area in light of the cold, and the party will conti-nue at our Neoo Nightclub for those who want to celebrate indoors,” informs its owner, Jugal Sachdeva. MB Club has artistes Shradda and Aman as the star attractions.

Rocking bashes

F-Diner by Fashion TV has packed its evening with unlimited food and beverages, a live DJ, and fireworks to welcome 2026. “We are hosting the event at our rooftop with our in-house DJ. We have kept it a very personalised affair so guests can enjoy the NYE party in a safe and comfortable atmosphere,” says owner Shahan Ahmed.

NYE bashes are also being organised at Janeshwar Mishra Park and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Park. An event, ‘Aarambh 2026’, is being organised at Dayal Gateway. Other hubs joining the celebrations include Ritz Resorts, Vint Club, Molecule Air Bar, Dobaara Restaurant, Ministry of Beer, Hazratganj Socials, Bigg Daddy, Eight and Ornate, and among others.