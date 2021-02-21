Home / World News / Nigerian military plane crashes on approach to Abuja airport: Minister
Posted by Prashasti SinghReuters, Abuja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:17 PM IST
A Nigerian air force plane crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway due to engine failure on Sunday, Nigeria's aviation minister said.

Hadi Sirika said on his Twitter account that "a military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route Minna."

He gave no details on casualties but wrote: "It appears to be fatal."

Minna is a city about 110 kilometres (68.35 miles) northwest of Abuja.

A Nigerian Air Force spokesman said he was driving to the airport because of the crash, but gave no additional information.

