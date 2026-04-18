No ceasefire in social media war: Iran is on a roll with memes on Trump

A peace deal may or may not be finalised between the US and Iran in a few days, but the social media war is far from over, as Iranian officials and embassy pages on social media are shooting down US President Donald Trump's remarks with one meme after another.

FILE - Two police officers walk in front of an anti-U.S. billboard depicting American aircraft being caught by Iranian armed forces in a fishing net beneath the words in Farsi, "The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed, The entire Persian Gulf is our hunting ground," in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)(AP)

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The meme war didn't stop even when Tehran and Washington agreed on a two-week truce that ends on April 22. Track updates on Iran US war

Officials are also cryptically responding to Trump's remarks with witty comebacks. For example, when Trump said on Truth Social that the Strait of Hormuz was being reopened, Iran's Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X, “Whether the Strait is open or closed and the regulations governing it will be determined by the field, not by social media.”

Also read: ‘Paper tiger NATO’ to ‘pretty good news on Iran’: Trump's top 10 remarks after Tehran reopens Strait of Hormuz

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{{^usCountry}} A similar sentiment was relayed by Ibrahim Azizi, the head of Iran's National Security Commission, who said, “The time has come to obey the new maritime system of the Strait of Hormuz; This system is determined by the Islamic Republic of Iran, not virtual posts.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A similar sentiment was relayed by Ibrahim Azizi, the head of Iran's National Security Commission, who said, “The time has come to obey the new maritime system of the Strait of Hormuz; This system is determined by the Islamic Republic of Iran, not virtual posts.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But social media posts of several Iran embassies have been stealing the show with their top-tier meme game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But social media posts of several Iran embassies have been stealing the show with their top-tier meme game. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here is how Iran's embassy in Indonesia responded to Trump's claim on reopening Hormuz strait: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here is how Iran's embassy in Indonesia responded to Trump's claim on reopening Hormuz strait: {{/usCountry}}

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Then the same page also made a jibe at Trump who referred to Hormuz as ‘Strait of Iran’.

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The Iran Consulate in Hyderabad dubbed Trump as ‘the most cooked US President ever’ as it shared a White House post with Trump's photo and the caption that read, “Let him cook.” ‘Cooked’ is a slang used to describe a situation where a person is in trouble, exhausted or defeated.

The same post was shared by Iran's South Africa embassy page on X which said, “ Not accepted, we are cooking him for more than 40 days.”

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The fresh meme attack comes amid Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels with Iran saying that only those authorised by the Revolutionary Guard are allowed to transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Ebrahim Azizi, head of Iran’s parliamentary National Security Commission, said in a social media post late Friday that commercial vessels must pay “required tolls” before transiting the strait, using a route set by Iran last month.

Stalemate

Iran’s defence ministry spokesperson said the Strait of Hormuz is only open during a ceasefire and conditionally, two Iranian semiofficial news agencies reported.

However, Trump has dismissed the possibility of Iran imposing any form of tolls or charges on vessels passing through the strategic strait, saying, "they're not going to be tolls," and rejecting the idea outright.

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