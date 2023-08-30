No chance of international investigation into Wagner's Prigozhin crash: Kremlin

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aug 30, 2023 03:55 PM IST

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry said that Russia's investigation took into account the possibility that the crash had been caused deliberately.

The Kremlin on Wednesday said that the probe into the plane crash which killed Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin last week was a Russian investigation, and that there could be no question of an international investigation.

A view shows a portrait of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin at a makeshift memorial in Moscow, Russia.(Reuters)

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry said that Russia's investigation took into account the possibility that the crash had been caused deliberately.

