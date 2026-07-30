No driver, not even a steering wheel: Amazon’s Zoox wins landmark US approval for robotaxis

Amazon-owned Zoox has secured a key regulatory approval in the United States, allowing it to begin limited commercial deployment of its purpose-built robotaxis that do not have a steering wheel or pedals. The exemption, granted by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), marks a significant step for the autonomous vehicle industry, where companies are trying to move beyond modified conventional cars to vehicles designed specifically for self-driving.

The approval allows Zoox to operate its distinctive electric robotaxis commercially,. (REUTERS)

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The approval allows Zoox to operate its distinctive electric robotaxis commercially, subject to state and local permissions, though the company will not be allowed to sell the vehicles to the public, news agency Reuters reported.

NHTSA grants exemption from human-control requirements

The NHTSA said Zoox has received an exemption from federal safety rules that normally require vehicles to have human driving controls such as a steering wheel and pedals.

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NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison told Reuters that the company has been authorised to commercially deploy up to 2,500 vehicles in each of the next two years.

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{{^usCountry}} The regulator said it concluded that the Zoox vehicle offers a level of safety equivalent to vehicles that comply with the federal motor vehicle safety standards being waived. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The regulator said it concluded that the Zoox vehicle offers a level of safety equivalent to vehicles that comply with the federal motor vehicle safety standards being waived. {{/usCountry}}

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"We can say pretty clearly that the systems in place on the Zoox exceed the equivalent performance requirements of a compliant vehicle," Morrison said in an interview. "But we still want to make sure that the automated driving system will operate appropriately."

Race with Tesla and Waymo

Zoox's vehicle has been designed specifically for autonomous travel rather than being adapted from an existing passenger car. The electric, carriage-style robotaxi features two rows of inward-facing seats and has a top speed of 75 miles per hour.

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The approval comes as companies including Tesla and Alphabet's Waymo continue expanding autonomous ride-hailing services in the United States.

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Zoox is already carrying passengers as part of testing in parts of Las Vegas and San Francisco. With the new exemption, it can begin charging passengers for rides, provided it receives the necessary approvals from state and local authorities.

Additional norms imposed

The exemption comes with several conditions aimed at monitoring the safety performance of the robotaxis.

NHTSA said Zoox will be required to submit additional reports covering issues such as crashes and incidents where vehicles stop inappropriately on roads. The agency said it will review the vehicle's performance and may revise the conditions of the exemption if necessary.

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"We have the ability to pull the exemption if we see major safety issues," Morrison said.

The agency also said all remote operators supervising the vehicles must be located within the United States. Zoox has also been directed to publish maps showing the areas where its robotaxis operate.

Tesla has begun producing its Cybercab, another vehicle without human driving controls, but has not detailed how it plans to secure regulatory approvals.

Morrison said the NHTSA expects to develop the first federal safety standards for automated driving systems before the end of the Trump administration. The agency is also proposing changes to existing vehicle rules that were written for human-driven cars, including requirements related to brake pedals and rear-view mirrors.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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