‘No help whatsoever’: Trump demands reimbursement from countries over Hormuz conflict

US President Donald Trump on Monday demanded that countries that didn't provide help to the United States during the conflict over the Strait of Hormuz should reimburse Washington once the situation comes to an end.

In a social media post, Trump accused countries around the world of failing to assist the US, while arguing that Washington has done more for other nations than it has for itself over several generations. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Trump said oil continues to flow through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy shipments. In a social media post, he accused countries around the world of failing to assist the US, while arguing that Washington has done more for other nations than it has for itself over several generations.

“The Countries of the World, which have been no help to us whatsoever, should, and will, reimburse the United States of America when this SCAM Conflagration is all over,” Trump said.

Also read | Iran, Oman agree on new Hormuz routes, entry point lies entirely in Iranian waters: Report

The US president also claimed that America has been taking on a greater burden for other countries for generations. “We are doing it much more for others, than we are for ourselves, and we have been for Generations!” he wrote.

Tensions rise in Hormuz

An Iranian commercial vessel was struck early Sunday off Qeshm Island, killing one of its 10 crew members and injuring four others, Iranian state media said.

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{{^usCountry}} State-run IRNA quoted the Qeshm governor as blaming a "terrorist enemy". He said authorities had not yet identified the projectile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State-run IRNA quoted the Qeshm governor as blaming a "terrorist enemy". He said authorities had not yet identified the projectile. {{/usCountry}}

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Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations monitor reported that a vessel was hit by a projectile while transiting the strait, without providing further details.

There was no immediate statement from the US military, which had previously struck Iranian-flagged vessels as it maintained a blockade of Iranian ports, while facing a new threat in recent days from Iranian ballistic missiles launched at its warships, as reported by AP>

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Qeshm Island, located about 22 kilometres from the port city of Bandar Abbas, is key to Iran asserting control over traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Sunday's strike came as tensions continued around the waterway, which was seen as an international one before the US and Israel launched the war on February 28.

Iran, Oman agree on new Hormuz routes

In separate news, Iran and Oman have reportedly agreed on details of new entry and exit routes for the Strait of Hormuz, with the two countries set to brief other Gulf nations on the outcome of their consultations at a regional meeting in Muscat on Monday.

Citing a source close to Iran’s negotiating team, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that the understanding was reached after “intensive technical and diplomatic talks between Iran and Oman, which culminated in a final agreement in late August.”

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Under the proposed arrangement, the entry route from the Gulf “lies entirely within Iran's territorial waters”, while part of the exit route also falls “within Iranian territorial waters”, Tasnim reported, quoting sources.