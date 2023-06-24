No more baby shark do do do do! Baby Shark toys recalled after 12 injuries reported - 7.5M units affected

The popular "Baby Shark" bath toys have become the subject of a massive recall, affecting around 7.5 million units. The toymaker behind the product, Zuru, based in El Segundo, California, took this drastic step after receiving multiple reports of lacerations and puncture wounds caused by the toys during playtime. This image provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Zuru’s full-sized Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys. About 7.5 million “Baby Shark” bath toys are being recalled, Friday, June 23, 2023, after multiple impalements, lacerations and puncture wounds were reported in children playing with them. Toymaker Zuru said it’s recalling both full-size and mini versions of its robotic baby shark toys that have hard plastic top fins. (Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)(AP)

The recall applies to both full-size and mini versions of Zuru's robotic baby shark toys, specifically those equipped with hard plastic top fins. These fins have been identified as the primary culprits posing the risk of injury to children.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, a total of twelve injuries related to Zuru's full-sized Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys have already been reported. Disturbingly, nine of these cases required stitches or medical attention, highlighting the seriousness of the issue.

While injuries have, thus far, only been associated with full-sized toys, Zuru is taking a precautionary approach and recalling the Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys as well.

For individuals who possess the recalled toys, immediate cessation of use is strongly advised. Zuru has requested consumers contact them promptly to arrange a full refund. In order to facilitate the refund process, customers are required to cut off or bend the tail fin of the baby shark, write "recalled" along with a registration code on the toy's body, and upload a photo on a dedicated recall website.

Identification of the recalled products can be done by checking the model numbers and date codes. Zuru's Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys and Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys were sold both in physical stores and online at major retailers such as Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, and TJX Companies between May 2019 and March 2023.

Zuru emphasized that the recall only pertains to versions of the baby shark toys featuring a hard plastic fin. The latest toys, equipped with a silicone fin, are not part of the recall.

In an official statement, Zuru assured customers of their unwavering commitment to product safety and quality. The company has taken immediate steps to remove the affected products from retail shelves and replace them with a redesigned version, aiming to prevent any future incidents.