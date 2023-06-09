No more ‘Big Penis USA’ pills for men - Australian officials issue urgent warning

Australian health officials have issued a public warning advising men to steer clear of "Big Penis USA" pills, a male enhancement medication found to contain undeclared sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) declared that these pills pose serious health risks and should not be taken.

The TGA highlighted that sildenafil can interact with nitrates found in certain prescription drugs, potentially causing a dangerous drop in blood pressure. Individuals with conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and heart disease, who are prescribed nitrates, are particularly at risk of experiencing severe side effects.

The government agency emphasized that the supply of Big Penis USA tablets containing undisclosed sildenafil is illegal. It will notify the Australian Border Force (ABF) to intercept and destroy any intercepted products at the border. The public was urged to discontinue the use of these enlargement pills and to dispose of any remaining pills at the nearest pharmacy.

Customers were advised to consult their healthcare practitioner if they had concerns regarding the use of this product or if they suspected any adverse reactions. The TGA provided a hotline number and website for reporting adverse reactions or seeking further information.

The warning also highlighted the potential dangers of purchasing medications from unknown overseas internet sites. Big Penis USA pills are sold online rather than in Australian stores, raising concerns about the quality and safety of such products.

Interestingly, this advisory comes several years after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a similar warning regarding Big Penis USA pills. The FDA identified the product during an examination of international mail shipments and cautioned consumers about hidden drug ingredients and chemicals in dietary supplements and conventional foods marketed for sexual enhancement, weight loss, and bodybuilding.

In Australia, sildenafil is a prescription medication, commonly known as Viagra, used to treat erectile dysfunction. The unauthorized inclusion of sildenafil in Big Penis USA pills poses significant health risks, reinforcing the importance of exercising caution and consulting healthcare professionals before purchasing any products claiming to offer sexual enhancement or other health benefits.

The TGA's warning serves as a reminder for individuals to prioritize their health and safety, relying on regulated and approved medications prescribed by healthcare providers rather than potentially harmful and unregulated alternatives.