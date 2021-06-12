No more negotiations: France asks UK to 'keep its word' on Brexit deal

France's president Emmanuel Macron on Saturday told British prime minister Boris Johnson that the United Kingdom should "keep its word" to Europe and uphold the Brexit divorce deal framework that it had signed, news agency AFP reported citing people familiar with the matter in Macron's office. The agency, citing its sources, further added that Macron had explained to Johnson in no uncertain terms that Britain needs to uphold the Brexit deal it signed. The development comes amid tumultuous relations in Europe, a looming threat of a trade war between the European Union (EU) and Britain over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

On the sidelines of the G7 summit in Cornwall, French president Emmanuel Macron had reportedly warned Johnson a day ago that not a single clause in the Brexit divorce deal is up for negotiation now, six months after it was signed. However, Macron is also looking for a 'reset' of France-UK relations, news agencies reported, since months of tension between the two countries over the Brexit deal has left bilateral relations strained.

British foreign secretary Dominic Raab, stepping up his attacks on the European Union, told BBC radio that there ought to be a more "pragmatic" solution t the Northern Ireland dispute. "They can be more pragmatic about the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol in a way that is win-win or they can be bloody-minded and purist about it, in which case I am afraid we will not allow the integrity of the UK to be threatened," news agency Bloomberg quoted Raab as saying.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson is playing host to fellow Group of Seven leaders along the English coast, with all eyes on how the leaders discuss a path out of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as other economic plans. French president Macron has pointed out that both France and the UK have a common vision for international and transatlantic relations, including on arms control, according to an official in the G-7 delegation.





(With inputs from agencies)