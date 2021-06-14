'No new Cold War with China, but...': NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 01:19 PM IST
NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said Monday there is no new Cold War with China but the western allies will have to adapt to the challenge of Beijing's rise.
"We're not entering a new Cold War and China is not our adversary, not our enemy," Stoltenberg told reports after a NATO leaders' summit.
"But we need to address together, as the alliance, the challenges that the rise of China poses to our security."