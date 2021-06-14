Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'No new Cold War with China, but...': NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg
world news

'No new Cold War with China, but...': NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg

"We're not entering a new Cold War and China is not our adversary, not our enemy," Stoltenberg told reports after a NATO leaders' summit.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 01:19 PM IST
NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference ahead of the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters, in Brussels on June 14, 2021. (Reuters)

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said Monday there is no new Cold War with China but the western allies will have to adapt to the challenge of Beijing's rise.

"We're not entering a new Cold War and China is not our adversary, not our enemy," Stoltenberg told reports after a NATO leaders' summit.

"But we need to address together, as the alliance, the challenges that the rise of China poses to our security."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Meet Wasabi, the winner of an adorable dog show

Novak Djokovic gives winning racquet to young fan, precious clip goes viral

19-year-old from Delhi develops eco-friendly, affordable air purifier

Elephant happily enjoys a mud spa day, viral video is aww-worthy. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Blood Donor Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP