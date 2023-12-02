Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / 'No new infectious diseases found': China amid surge in respiratory illness

'No new infectious diseases found': China amid surge in respiratory illness

Reuters |
Dec 02, 2023 01:10 PM IST

China has seen a rise in respiratory illnesses as the country braces for its first full winter season

No new infectious diseases have been found so far in investigations of respiratory illness, Mi Feng, an official with China's National Health Commission said in a press conference on Saturday.

Medical workers conduct health checks on local people in Guizhou province.(AFP)

China has seen a rise in respiratory illnesses as the country braces for its first full winter season since it lifted strict COVID-19 restrictions in December last year.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china shenzhen
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP