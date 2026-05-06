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No. of full-time international students in Canada fell by 124,000 since 2023-24

Canada's full-time international students decreased by nearly a third over two years, returning to levels seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, per Statistics Canada.

Updated on: May 06, 2026 02:47 pm IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
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The number of full-time international students in Canada fell by nearly a third over the last two academic years, bringing their levels down to those last recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic when global travel was severely disrupted.

Statistics Canada pointed out that from the 2003/2004 to 2023/2024 academic years, the number of full-time international students in public postsecondary institutions in the country “increased eightfold.” (REUTERS)

These were among the findings of a study released on Tuesday by the Statistics Canada, the country’s data agency. Statistics Canada pointed out that from the 2003/2004 to 2023/2024 academic years, the number of full-time international students in public postsecondary institutions in the country “increased eightfold.”

“It then fell by almost one-third, according to new preliminary estimates now available for the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic years,” the agency noted.

According to the estimates published on Tuesday, the number of such international students decreased by 4% in 2024/2025 and 26% in 2025/2026, bringing their numbers back to levels similar to those recorded in 2021/2022, the second academic year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since 2023-2024, those numbers have dropped by 124,000, bringing the total to approximately 300,000 in 2025-2026, numbers “similar” to that observed in 2021-2022.

“Preliminary results suggest that the new government measures led to a sharp decline in the new cohorts of international students and, to a lesser extent, a decline in total international student enrolment in public postsecondary institutions,” StatCan said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

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