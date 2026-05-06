No. of full-time international students in Canada fell by 124,000 since 2023-24
Canada's full-time international students decreased by nearly a third over two years, returning to levels seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, per Statistics Canada.
The number of full-time international students in Canada fell by nearly a third over the last two academic years, bringing their levels down to those last recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic when global travel was severely disrupted.
These were among the findings of a study released on Tuesday by the Statistics Canada, the country’s data agency. Statistics Canada pointed out that from the 2003/2004 to 2023/2024 academic years, the number of full-time international students in public postsecondary institutions in the country “increased eightfold.”
“It then fell by almost one-third, according to new preliminary estimates now available for the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic years,” the agency noted.
According to the estimates published on Tuesday, the number of such international students decreased by 4% in 2024/2025 and 26% in 2025/2026, bringing their numbers back to levels similar to those recorded in 2021/2022, the second academic year of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Since 2023-2024, those numbers have dropped by 124,000, bringing the total to approximately 300,000 in 2025-2026, numbers “similar” to that observed in 2021-2022.
College programmes, which include certificate courses, were worst hit, with a decline of 42% from 2023-2024, “bringing the number of international students below the level recorded in 2021/2022.”{{/usCountry}}
College programmes, which include certificate courses, were worst hit, with a decline of 42% from 2023-2024, “bringing the number of international students below the level recorded in 2021/2022.”{{/usCountry}}
As for numbers related to enrolment at university, those fell by 17% during the same period. “Nevertheless, the number of international students dropped to a level below that observed in 2019/2020,” the study pointed out.{{/usCountry}}
As for numbers related to enrolment at university, those fell by 17% during the same period. “Nevertheless, the number of international students dropped to a level below that observed in 2019/2020,” the study pointed out.{{/usCountry}}
Indians form the largest cohort in the international student cohort. According to data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, study permits issued dropped by nearly 25% or 131,010 in 2025 as against the previous year, with Indians accounting for a massive 72% of that fall. India is the largest source country for this category and their numbers fell from 188,175 in 2024 to 94,605 in 2025.{{/usCountry}}
Indians form the largest cohort in the international student cohort. According to data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, study permits issued dropped by nearly 25% or 131,010 in 2025 as against the previous year, with Indians accounting for a massive 72% of that fall. India is the largest source country for this category and their numbers fell from 188,175 in 2024 to 94,605 in 2025.{{/usCountry}}
“Preliminary results suggest that the new government measures led to a sharp decline in the new cohorts of international students and, to a lesser extent, a decline in total international student enrolment in public postsecondary institutions,” StatCan said.