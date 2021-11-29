Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / No permission without review: Taliban censors media reports in Afghanistan
world news

No permission without review: Taliban censors media reports in Afghanistan

Many journalists in Afghanistan have already fled the country, terrified of reprisals, while others went into hiding. Many women working in the field were forced out of their positions.
Members of the Taliban delegation, including deputy prime minister Abdul Salam Hanafi.(Image for representation/AFP)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:25 PM IST
ANI | , Kabul

Following the new media guidelines under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, the freedom of expression is at risk in Islamic Emirate as the group announced that no media or news agencies are permitted to publish against the interest of the Taliban's so-called administration.

Citing Afghanistan Journalists Safety Committee, Khaama Press reported that the local authorities in northern Badakhshan province have asked media outlets to publish their reports after a review and censorship.

In its latest report, AJSC said that the Taliban in Badakhshan province have announced that no media or news agencies are permitted to publish against the interest of the group.

The provincial Director of Information and Culture, Muezuddin Ahmadi has said that women are not allowed to appear in public for reporting purposes, while he has said female media workers can work in the office apart from the male staff, AJSC said, according to Khaama Press.

Dozens of journalists terrified of reprisals for their reporting fled the country, others went into hiding, and many women were forced out of their positions. The economic collapse has pummelled smaller outlets too.

RELATED STORIES

Nehad Rasana-e-Afghanistan (NAI), an organization supporting media in Afghanistan, said that since the Islamic Emirate rule, over 257 media outlets have ceased operating in the country due to financial challenges as well as restrictions. This includes print, radio and TV stations.

According to the watchdog, over 70 per cent of media workers have become jobless or left the country. The most affected community has been the ones who are actually upholding the freedom of speech and expression.

No media could report on corruption, mismanagement, lack of capacity of government or Taliban's behaviour towards people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taliban afghanistan
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Bisahulal Sahu
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Delhi’s Air Quality Index
Delhi schools reopen
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP