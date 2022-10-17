Home / World News / No progress expected in Iran nuclear talks now: EU top diplomat

No progress expected in Iran nuclear talks now: EU top diplomat

world news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 01:24 PM IST

Iran Nuclear Talks: "I don't expect any move, that's a pity because we were very, very close," Josep Borrell said.

Iran Nuclear Talks: European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.(AFP)
Reuters |

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday he currently did not expect progress in negotiations over reviving a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

"I don't expect any move, that's a pity because we were very, very close," Borrell told reporters on arriving to a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, noting that international talks with Tehran had been stalled for the last weeks.

iran nuclear deal iran
Sign out