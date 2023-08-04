Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / No public event to mark Queen Elizabeth's first death anniversary

No public event to mark Queen Elizabeth's first death anniversary

Reuters |
Aug 04, 2023 07:16 PM IST

Charles, 74, ascended to the throne on September 8 after the death of his mother Elizabeth.

Britain's King Charles will not mark the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth with an official public event or a private family gathering, a royal spokesperson said on Friday.

Queen elizabeth(File)

Charles, 74, ascended to the throne on September 8 after the death of his mother Elizabeth.

The death of the 96-year-old monarch, Britain's longest-reigning king or queen, prompted an outpouring of emotion around the globe, a 10-day mourning period and a state funeral with crowds of thousands of people lining the streets of central London.

But the first anniversary of the day she died will not be a public affair. The king and his wife, Queen Camilla, will be spending the day quietly and privately, said a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace.

In doing so, Charles follows in the footsteps of his mother, who used to spend the anniversary of her father's death in the same way.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
britain queen elizabeth
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP