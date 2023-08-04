Home / World News / No public event to mark Queen Elizabeth's first death anniversary

No public event to mark Queen Elizabeth's first death anniversary

Charles, 74, ascended to the throne on September 8 after the death of his mother Elizabeth.

Britain's King Charles will not mark the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth with an official public event or a private family gathering, a royal spokesperson said on Friday.

Queen elizabeth(File)
The death of the 96-year-old monarch, Britain's longest-reigning king or queen, prompted an outpouring of emotion around the globe, a 10-day mourning period and a state funeral with crowds of thousands of people lining the streets of central London.

But the first anniversary of the day she died will not be a public affair. The king and his wife, Queen Camilla, will be spending the day quietly and privately, said a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace.

In doing so, Charles follows in the footsteps of his mother, who used to spend the anniversary of her father's death in the same way.

