No solitary confinement, visits allowed: Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi get relief from Pakistani court

In a relief for former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, the Islamabad high court (IHC) on Tuesday reportedly directed jail authorities to ensure neither of them is held in solitary confinement.

The court asked the jail authorities to ensure that the former Pakistani PM Imran Khan receives medical facilities in accordance with the prison rules. (File Photo/Reuters)

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IHC Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro delivered the verdict and declared the petitions challenging their alleged solidarity maintainable, according to a report by Dawn.

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What happened in court

Earlier, Justice Soomro reserved the verdict on August 6 on separate petitions filed by Khan's sister Aleema Khanum, and Bibi's daughter Mubashra Khawar Maneka.

Family access and calls:

The court directed authorities to permit family visits as allowed under prison rules and to arrange telephone calls between Khan and his sons.

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{{^usCountry}} It also directed the jail authorities to facilitate a meeting between Khan and his wife as per the rules, the report added. Reading material: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also directed the jail authorities to facilitate a meeting between Khan and his wife as per the rules, the report added. Reading material: {{/usCountry}}

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Adiala Jail authorities were ordered to provide Khan with newspapers and books daily.

Medical facilities:

The court also asked the authorities to ensure that the former PM receives medical facilities in accordance with the prison rules.

The Adiala jail superintendent was directed to ensure implementation and submit a compliance report within 15 days, the report added.

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Imran Khan in jail - Cases, allegations, and more

Imran Khan, 73, cricketer-turned-politician, and his wife are serving lengthy prison sentences at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, in connection to corruption and related cases.

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Incarcerated since August 2023, Khan and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, have maintained that the cases against him are politically motivated, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, his relatives have alleged that the authorities have denied him access to his family and even adequate medical care.

The government has continued to reject the allegations.

Also Read | Why Imran Khan was sent back to jail after check up at a 'different' hospital

Bushra Bibi in jail

Bushra Bibi was initially jailed on January 31, 2024, following a corruption-related conviction.

Later, after nearly nine months, on October 24, 2024, she was granted bail. However, she was arrested again in January 2025, following her conviction in another corruption-related case, the PTI report added.

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She remains detained at Adiala Jail.

(with inputs from PTI)