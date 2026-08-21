Imran Khan repeatedly being tortured in Rawalpindi prison, his sister says
The development came hours after Imran Khan was shifted back to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after undergoing a medical examination.
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is repeatedly being tortured in prison in Rawalpindi, his sister has alleged.
The development came hours after Khan was shifted back to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after undergoing a medical examination at a private hospital in Islamabad.
The 73-year-old was admitted to Shifa International Hospital in compliance with a Supreme Court order, after a medical report said he was suffering from "level three plus" anxiety.
Deep Dive
Level three plus anxiety refers to high-level or severe anxiety where worry overwhelms daily tasks, triggers intense physical strain and disrupts clear thinking.
Khan has been lodged in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, a detention facility on the outskirts of the garrison city. He was arrested on August 5, 2023, on multiple charges, including corruption, and has remained in custody since then.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered that Khan be taken to Shifa International Hospital "within the next two days", and he shall remain there until the next hearing of his case on September 16.
Demands to move Khan to a private hospital intensified after an eye condition was detected. The former cricketer-turned-politician was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad for eye treatment multiple times over the last few months after his ailment – right central retinal vein occlusion – came to light in late January.
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