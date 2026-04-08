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No uranium enrichment, tariff and sanctions relief: Trump says US closely working with Iran

No Uranium enrichment, tariff and sanctions relief: Trump says US closely working with Iran

Updated on: Apr 08, 2026 09:34 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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After a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Washington will be closely working with Iran and ensure there is no enrichment of Uranium and discuss tariff and sanctions relief.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington.(REUTERS File)

In a social media post, Trump said US will work with Iran to "dig up and remove" its enriched uranium that was buried under joint US-Israeli strikes in June last year.

The president said that "there will be no enrichment of Uranium" and that none of the material had been touched since the June attacks.

Catch all the latest updates on US-Iran conflict

"The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear “Dust”, Trump said in the social media post.

Trump has said he agreed “to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks” as long as Iran agrees to “the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Countries supplying weapons to Iran to face 50% US tariffs

US President Trump also warned countries against supplying weapons to Iran, threatening immediate 50 percent tariffs.

"A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

 
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