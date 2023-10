Nobel Peace Prize to Mohammadi is politicising human rights issue: Iran media

Iran's state news agency IRNA accused the Nobel Peace Prize awarding committee on Friday of politicising the human rights issue by honouring the jailed rights activist Narges Mohammadi.

Iranian Narges Mohammadi (right) from the center for Human Rights Defenders in Iran in 2008. (AP)

"Awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to a person who has been convicted under the laws of a country and is currently serving a prison sentence can only be called politicising the concept of human rights and acting in a meddling manner," IRNA said in a report about the prize.

