Olga Tokarczuk wins Nobel prize in literature for 2018, Peter Handke for 2019

world

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:58 IST

The Swedish Academy on Thursday awarded two Nobel Prizes for Literature. The Polish author Olga Tokarczuk was awarded Nobel Prize in literature for 2018, Austrian author Peter Handke for 2019.

Olga Tokarczuk, the 2018 Nobel Prize in literature laureate, was born in 1962 in Poland’s Sulechow. In 1993 with ‘Podroz Iudzi Ksiegi’ (The Journey of the Book-People’), Tokarczuk made her debut as a fiction writer. Olga Tokarczuk’s third novel ‘Prawiek i inne czasy’ which came in 1996 was a breakthrough.

The Austrian author Peter Handke, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature 2019, was born in 1942 in Griffen village located in southern Austria’s Karnten region. His debut novel ‘Die Hornissen’ was published in 1966. With the play ‘Publikumsbeschimpfung’ (‘Offending the Audience’), Peter set his mark on the literary scene.

The 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature was postponed for a year due to the sexual harassment scandal that shook the Swedish Academy.

The Nobel Literature Prize is the most famous and prestigious. Every year, the Academy awards 16 Nobel prizes. The other Nobels -- including the coveted Peace Prize -- are awarded by other institutions.

Swedish scientist and philanthropist Alfred Nobel ,in his 1895 last will and testament, tasked the institution with awarding the Nobel Literature Prize every year.

Until now, nine Nobel prizes have been announced.

(with agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 16:32 IST