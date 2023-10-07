Nobel prize winner Narges Mohammadi celebrates ‘victory in her cell’

Narges Mohammadi, a prominent rights campaigner, marked her Nobel Peace Prize recognition alongside fellow detainees within their prison cell in Iran's Tehran on Saturday.

Prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi(AP File)

“Narges learned that she had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize yesterday afternoon from messages sent from the men's unit, where they have easier access to telephones on Fridays…Narges and her cellmates erupted in joy and celebrated this victory in their cell,” her family told AFP.

Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and the promotion of human rights for all.

“Her brave struggle has come with tremendous personal costs. Altogether, the regime has arrested her 13 times, convicted her five times, and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes…” the Swedish Academy said in its statement on Friday.

“The award to Narges Mohammadi follows a long tradition in which the Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the Peace Prize to those working to advance social justice, human rights, and democracy,” it added.

Mohammadi, originally from the Zanjan city of Iran, pursued her education at Imam Khomeini International University, where she earned a degree in Physics. Throughout her college years, she gained recognition for her active advocacy for equality and women's rights. Following her academic journey, she worked as an engineer and additionally contributed articles to various reform-oriented newspapers.

In 2003, Narges Mohammadi joined the Defenders of Human Rights Center in Tehran, which was founded by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi. In 2011, she faced her first arrest and was subsequently sentenced to a lengthy prison term. Her arrest and sentencing were a result of her dedicated efforts to support activists who were incarcerated and their families.

Following her release on bail in 2013, Narges Mohammadi became deeply involved in a campaign against the use of the death penalty in prisons. However, her activism led to her arrest once more in 2015, resulting in her receiving additional prison sentences.