Nobel-winning Ukraine NGO chief says Vladimir Putin should face 'tribunal'

Published on Oct 07, 2022 05:15 PM IST

Nobel Peace Prize 2022: Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize.

Nobel Peace Prize 2022: Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin should face an "international tribunal", the head of Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties said Friday after the group was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize.

To "give the hundreds of thousands of victims of war crimes a chance to see justice... it is necessary to create an international tribunal and bring Putin, (Belarus President Alexander) Lukashenko and other war criminals to justice," Oleksandra Matviychuk said on Facebook.

