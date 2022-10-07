Nobel-winning Ukraine NGO chief says Vladimir Putin should face 'tribunal'
Russian President Vladimir Putin should face an "international tribunal", the head of Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties said Friday after the group was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize.
To "give the hundreds of thousands of victims of war crimes a chance to see justice... it is necessary to create an international tribunal and bring Putin, (Belarus President Alexander) Lukashenko and other war criminals to justice," Oleksandra Matviychuk said on Facebook.
