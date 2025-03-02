‘Nobody wants to see that’: How UK PM Keir Starmer reacted to Trump-Zelensky clash

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer expressed discomfort over the recent Oval Office showdown between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, terming the encounter as "uncomfortable." Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, shake hands during a meeting at 10 Downing Street in London.(AP)

The Labour Party leader’s comments came as a rift continues to grow between the US and its European NATO allies after the former's sudden shift in approach towards the Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking to BBC, Sir Starmer, referring to the recent fallout between Trump and Zelensky, said, “Nobody wants to see that."

Starmer also outlined his approach to mending the divide between the US and Ukraine emphasizing that this has been his driving purpose.

"The important thing is how to react to that. There are several different routes people could go down. One is to ramp up the rhetoric as to how outraged we all are or not," the UK PM told BBC.

"The other is to do what I did, which is roll up my sleeves, pick up the phone, talk to President Trump, talk to President Zelensky, then invite President Zelensky for an extensive meeting yesterday, a warm welcome, and then further pick up the phone to President Macron and President Trump afterwards," he added.

Despite the uncomfortable political moment, Starmer said that he believes both leaders want to achieve and secure peace in Ukraine.

Starmer also revealed that the UK and France have agreed to work with Ukraine on a plan to end the fighting with Russia, which will later be presented to the United States.

UK, France and Ukraine to present peace proposal to the US

Starmer on Saturday said that the United Kingdom, France and Ukraine have agreed to work on a ceasefire proposal to present to the United States, Al Jazeera reported.

"The UK and France are the most advanced in thinking of this, and that is why President Macron and I are working on this plan, which we will then discuss with the US," added Starmer, who spoke to Macron and Trump on Saturday after having talks with Zelenskyy in Downing Street.

The British PM said he hoped a European "coalition of the willing" would come together to support Ukraine but any ceasefire had to be underpinned by the US to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine again.