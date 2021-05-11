Home / World News / Non-hospitalised Covid patients have low risk of long-term effects: Study
Non-hospitalised Covid patients have low risk of long-term effects: Study

It was a population-based cohort study using the Danish prescription, patient and health insurance registries.
Non-hospitalised Covid-19 patients have a low risk of serious long-term effects, but they report more visits to general practitioners following infection, according to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

"The absolute risk of severe post-acute complications after SARS-CoV-2 infection not requiring hospital admission is low. However, increases in visits to general practitioners and outpatient hospital visits could indicate Covid-19 sequelae," the study found.

