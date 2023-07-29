Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
North Atlantic Ocean temperature sets new record high: Report

Jul 29, 2023 04:21 AM IST

North Atlantic sea surface temperature hits record high of 24.9°C, according to NOAA data.

The sea surface temperature in the North Atlantic has reached a new record high, according to preliminary data released Friday by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which has been tracking since the early 1980s.

"Based on our analysis, the record-high average sea surface temperature in the North Atlantic Ocean is 24.9 degrees C," or 76.8 Fahrenheit, observed Wednesday, Xungang Yin, a scientist at NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information, told AFP.

