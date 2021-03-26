Home / World News / North Korea confirms missile tests as Joe Biden warns of response
world news

North Korea confirms missile tests as Joe Biden warns of response

The test-firings were the North's first major provocation since Joe Biden took office in January.
AP, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Seoul: People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Suseo Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday. March 25, 2021. North Korea on Thursday test-fired its first ballistic missiles since President Joe Biden took office, as it expands its military capabilities and increases pressure on Washington while nuclear negotiations remain stalled. AP/PTI(AP03_25_2021_000202A)(AP)

North Korea on Friday confirmed it had tested a new guided missile as President Joe Biden warned of consequences if Pyongyang escalates tensions amid stalled nuclear negotiations.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said the two “new-type tactical guided projectiles” accurately hit the target off the eastern coast on Thursday. Photos on the website of the North's main Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed a missile lifting off from a transport erector launcher amid bright flames.

KCNA quoted top official Ri Pyong Chol, who supervised the test, as saying that the new weapon's development “is of great significance in bolstering up the military power of the country and deterring all sorts of military threats existing on the Korean Peninsula.”

Japanese officials said both weapons tested Thursday were ballistic missiles, which are prohibited by UN Security Council resolutions. According to South Korean officials, North Korea fired two other missiles on Sunday but they were likely cruise missiles, which are not banned.

The test-firings were the North's first major provocation since Biden took office in January. Some experts say North Korea aimed to apply pressure on the Biden administration to boost its leverage in future talks.

“We're consulting with our allies and partners,” Biden told a news conference Thursday. “And there will be responses if they choose to escalate. We will respond accordingly. But I'm also prepared for some form of diplomacy, but it has to be conditioned upon the end result of denuclearization.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NY governor Cuomo, family received 'special' access to Covid-19 tests: Reports

EU faces major shortfall in AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines as third wave surges

'Plan to run for re-election': Joe Biden hints at 2024 campaign

Tech CEOs told ‘time for self-regulation is over’

The United States asked for a meeting of the UN Security Council committee monitoring sanctions against North Korea and it will take place Friday morning behind closed doors. The committee includes representatives from all 15 nations on the council.

US-North Korea talks on curbing the North's nuclear ambitions have been in a limbo for about two years due to disputes over US-led sanctions on the North. In January, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would expand his weapons arsenal and build up his country's military capability to cope with what he called American hostility.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
north korea-us talk joe biden
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP