Home / World News / North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile: Japan coast guard

ByMallika Soni
Jul 12, 2023 06:47 AM IST

North Korea: North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile, Japan coast guard said as per news agency Reuters.

North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile, Japan coast guard said as per news agency Reuters. South Korea also confirmed the missile launch.

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's rocket launch during a news program, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul.(AP)
Topics
north korea
