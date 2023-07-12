North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile: Japan coast guard
Jul 12, 2023 06:47 AM IST
North Korea: North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile, Japan coast guard said as per news agency Reuters.
North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile, Japan coast guard said as per news agency Reuters. South Korea also confirmed the missile launch. {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}
