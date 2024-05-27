 North Korea fires missile after warning of satellite launch: Japan & South Korea | World News - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
North Korea fires missile after warning of satellite launch: Japan & South Korea

Reuters |
May 27, 2024 08:01 PM IST

North Korea had earlier in the day notified Japan that it plans to launch a satellite between May 27 and June 4.

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile on a southern path off its west coast on Monday, South Korea's military said, hours after Pyongyang said it would be launching a satellite some time before June 4.

The launch would likely be the nuclear-armed North's attempt to place a second spy satellite into orbit.(File via REUTERS)
The launch would likely be the nuclear-armed North's attempt to place a second spy satellite into orbit.(File via REUTERS)

The Japanese government issued an emergency warning on Monday for residents in the south to take cover from the possible threat of a North Korean missile, before lifting the warning and saying it was not expected to fly over Japanese territory.

Japan said over its J-Alert broadcasting system that North Korea appeared to have fired a missile, sending out the warning to residents in southern prefecture of Okinawa.

The launch would likely be the nuclear-armed North's attempt to place a second spy satellite into orbit. After several failed attempts that ended when the rockets crashed, North Korea successfully placed its first such satellite in orbit in November.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / World News / North Korea fires missile after warning of satellite launch: Japan & South Korea
