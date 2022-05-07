Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news

North Korea fires unidentified projectile: Seoul

The latest launch comes just three days after Pyongyang last fired a missile, as warnings grow that it may conduct a nuclear test.
People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul.(AFP)
Published on May 07, 2022 11:07 AM IST
AFP |

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the Sea of Japan on Saturday, the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Topics
north korea south korea
