Kim Jong Un walked with daughter at missile site. Seoul's update on his family

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was recently seen in public for the first time at a missile launch site. South Korea's spy agency told lawmakers that his daughter is his second child as speculation swirled about his motives for bringing her to the attention of the outside world.

On Saturday, North Korea said that Kim observed the launch of the country’s most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile- Hwasong-17- with his wife Ri Sol Ju and their “beloved daughter.” State media released photos showing Kim Jong Un walking hand-in-hand with a young girl clad in a white coat and red shoes .

South Korea’s national intelligence service, the country’s main spy agency, told lawmakers that it assesses the daughter is Kim’s second child named Ju Ae. The daughter apparently is Kim Jong Un’s child who retired NBA star Dennis Rodman saw during his trip to Pyongyang in 2013.

After that Pyongyang visit, Dennis Rodman told the British newspaper Guardian that he and Kim had a “relaxing time by the sea” with the leader’s family and that he held Kim Jong Un’s baby daughter, named Ju Ae. North Korea's state media didn't disclose the age, name and other details of Kim's daughter last week.

Earlier, South Korean media speculated Kim Jong Un married Ri in 2009 and that they have three children, who were born in 2010, 2013 and 2017, respectively. The revealing of the daughter believed to be in her early teens came as a surprise to outside observers.

