News / World News / North Korea launched ballistic missile toward sea, says South Korea

North Korea launched ballistic missile toward sea, says South Korea

AP |
Jan 14, 2024 11:49 AM IST

The launch came days after North Korea fired a barrage of artillery shells near the tense sea border with South Korea.

South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off the North’s east coast. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch occurred Sunday but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew.

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is an intercontinental ballistic missile (KCNA via AP)
The launch came days after North Korea fired a barrage of artillery shells near the tense sea border with South Korea, prompting South Korea to conduct similar firing exercises in the same area.

In a key ruling party meeting in late December, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to expand his nuclear arsenal and launch additional spy satellites to cope with what he called U.S.-led confrontational moves.

