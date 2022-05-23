North Korea reports 167,650 more people with fever amid Covid-19 outbreak
The local media did not report how many of those people had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Published on May 23, 2022 03:04 AM IST
Reuters |
North Korea reported 167,650 more people had fever symptoms and one more person had died amid the country's first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak, state news agency KCNA said on Monday.
It did not report how many of those people had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Topics
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}