North Korea reports 167,650 more people with fever amid Covid-19 outbreak
North Korea reports 167,650 more people with fever amid Covid-19 outbreak

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, a worker in protective gear stands on an empty sidewalk in Pyongyang.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Published on May 23, 2022 03:04 AM IST
North Korea reported 167,650 more people had fever symptoms and one more person had died amid the country's first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak, state news agency KCNA said on Monday.

It did not report how many of those people had tested positive for the coronavirus. 

