North Korea criticizes South Korea’s ‘excessive’ pro-US policy: ‘Will be nightmare if…’

North Korea criticized South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s pro-US policies, calling them radical and excessive after the leader’s recent trip to Washington. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AP)

Concerns of Yoon’s obsequence is growing in international society, North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said, citing media reports in China and Russia.

If the president keeps ignoring the concerns, South Korea “will face retaliation which would incur bigger losses in the economic and security sectors, and that will be a nightmare to Yoon and his country,” KCNA said.

Yoon met US President Joe Biden last week and the allies announced the so-called Washington Declaration which laid out steps to bolster security on the Korean Peninsula. That included measures such as more regular deployments of US nuclear-armed submarines and South Korean involvement in strategic planning for nuclear contingencies.

KCNA said Yoon was misleading South Koreans that the US trip had yielded “great results,” calling it a “fool’s gold.”

The South Korean leader is set to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Seoul on Sunday.

South Korea and Japan have been stepping up efforts to rebuild relations that have soured the past few years. A formal summit between the two countries was held in March for the first time in 12 years, followed by a security dialog in April and a meeting of their finance ministers this week.

“Kishida and Biden don’t cast any votes, but the public on this land does,” KCNA said.