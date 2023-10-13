‘Not a movie scene..’: Fauda actor joins combat duty to defend Israel against Hamas

Israeli singer-songwriter and actor Idan Amedi, best known for playing Sagi Tzur in the popular series ‘Fauda’, has joined Israel’s defence forces amid the ongoing war with Hamas terror group which has claimed the lives of over 1,300 Israelis.

Fauda actor Idan Amedi(X)

The move came days after Netflix’s series 'Fauda' producer and actor Lior Raz took to the front lines by joining the volunteer group 'Brothers in Arms'.

Amedi issued a video message, in which he talked about the decision to join the defence forces to fight against the Hamas terrorist attack. In the video shared by the official X account for the ‘Fauda’ series, the actor is seen donning the war outfit and reassuring his fellow Israeli civilians.

"As you can see, I am in slightly different attire today. This is not a scene from Fauda; this is real life," Amedi, clad in a soldier's uniform with a gun in his hand, said.

"Our army was called up on Saturday morning as events in the south of Israel began. All I wanted to tell you is that, alongside horrifying and vicious attacks, where our friends and loved ones were murdered, our morale remains high," he further said.

"I hope we will see quieter days soon," he concluded the one-minute video message.

Last week, hundreds of Hamas gunmen broke through the militarised border barrier around the Gaza Strip into Israel, killing more than 1,300 people and taking around 150 Israeli, foreign and dual-national hostages.

Israel has retaliated by hitting targets in Gaza with thousands of munitions, in strikes claiming more than 1,530 lives -- 500 of them children, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

