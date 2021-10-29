Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Not a single temple was destroyed: Bangladesh foreign ministry on communal riots
world news

Not a single temple was destroyed: Bangladesh foreign ministry on communal riots

Communal violence broke out in several places in Bangladesh earlier this month after news emerged on social media about the alleged desecration of the Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi in the Comilla district of the country.
Activists stage a demonstration in Dhaka on October 19, 2021 to protest against the recent deadly religious violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh. (AFP Photo)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 09:57 AM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Bangladesh has issued a statement clarifying the situation regarding the recent incidents of communal clashes in the country during which Hindus were allegedly targeted. The Bangladesh's foreign ministry has maintained that contrary to all the “ongoing propaganda”, only six people died during the recent violence.

"Contrary to all the ongoing propaganda, only 6 people died during recent violence of which 4 were Muslims, killed during the encounters with law enforcing authorities, and 2 were Hindus, one of whom had normal death and another when he jumped in a pond. None was raped and not a single Mandir was destroyed," Bangladeshi foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said in the statement.

"However, deities or goddesses were vandalized. While the violence was unfortunate and should not have happened, the government took immediate action. The perpetrators have been arrested and now they are under police custody," Momen added.

The foreign minister also called out a few "enthusiastic media houses and individuals" for spreading “cooked-up stories” regarding the violence to embarrass the government, branding it as “unfortunate”.

RELATED STORIES

AK Abdul Momen said the law-enforcing authorities are investigating the recent communal violence in the country which happened during the Durga Puja celebrations. "The government is committed to hand out justice to every wrongdoer and to save all its citizens irrespective of their faiths," he added.

Momen also informed that a probe is underway in the incident wherein a person left a copy of the Holy Quran near the foot of a deity which sparked outrage on social media.

"Reportedly a drug-addict person left a copy of the Holy Quran near the foot of a deity when there was no worshippers or organizer at the Puja Mondop and another person took a photo of it and put it up in the social media, Facebook, sparking outrage," he said.

Reports of tensions between religious groups of Bangladesh have come to light, days after communal violence that rocked various cities in Bangladesh. According to news agency ANI, at least 71 cases have been filed in different parts of the country in connection with the attacks on Hindus and around 450 were arrested for spreading rumours on social media.

Communal violence broke out in several places in Bangladesh earlier this month after news emerged on social media about the alleged desecration of the Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi in the Comilla district of the country.

The statement by the foreign ministry comes after Bangladesh information and broadcasting minister M Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said elements close to Pakistan who had opposed the 1971 liberation war want to create communal disharmony in his country. He emphasised that secularism remains the guiding spirit of the "nation and its Constitution".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bangladesh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

World Stroke Day 2021: Timely access for quality stroke treatment

Market research analyst qualified as speciality job to determine H-1B visa 

Facebook rebrands to Meta. What has changed, what hasn’t

Leaked photo shows Meta's rumoured smartwatch with front-facing camera
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP