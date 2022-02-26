'Coercive diplomacy’: US dismisses Russia's offer of talks with Ukraine
- After invading Ukraine, "now we see Moscow suggesting diplomacy take place at the barrel of a gun. This is not real diplomacy," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
The United States on Friday dismissed Russia's offer of talks with Ukraine, and called on Moscow to show its commitment to diplomacy by withdrawing troops from the country.
After invading Ukraine, "now we see Moscow suggesting diplomacy take place at the barrel of a gun. This is not real diplomacy," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
The Kremlin said earlier Friday that President Vladimir Putin was ready to send a delegation to the Belarus capital Minsk for talks with Ukraine, as Russian forces approached Kyiv on the second day of Moscow's invasion.
Also read | UK freezes President Putin, Russian minister's assets over Ukraine invasion
While Ukraine has not officially responded, the US also noted that the discussions would be held in Belarus, a close Russian ally which has permitted Russian troops to use its territory to attack Ukraine.
Price said that, since before the invasion, Moscow has only engaged in the "pretense of diplomacy."
"We and our allies have called for a real diplomatic solution from day one. If President Putin is serious about diplomacy, he knows what he can do," Price told reporters.
"We want to make clear to President Putin that diplomacy by the barrel of a gun, coercive diplomacy is not something we will take part in, and not something that will bring an end to this conflict in a real, genuine and sustainable way."
-
Russia puts 'partial restriction' on Facebook access
Russian state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said its “partial restriction” on Facebook takes effect Friday, without clarifying what exactly the move means.
-
'Mom, dad, love you': Despairing scenes in Ukraine as Russian troops advance
Within a day, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tension escalated with Russian troops closing in on capital Kyiv invading Ukraine from land air and sea, painting Ukraine in one stroke of despair, though Ukrainian soldiers are not leaving the ground. Several photos and videos from the ground of how Ukrainian soldiers, nationals are dealing with the war have gone viral on social media.
-
Russian bans British airlines from landing and flying over its airspace
In an official statement, Rosaviatsia aviation authority - the federal air transport agency of the Russia, said that the restriction on UK-linked flights was imposed “as a response to unfriendly decisions of the UK aviation authorities,” according to AFP.
-
Make Molotov cocktails: Ukraine asks residents to make petrol bombs, teaches how
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already appealed to the citizens that whoever is ready to defend the country will be provided with weapons. Now the ministry of defence has taken to social media urging the civilians to make Molotov cocktails to neutralise the occupier.
-
Ukraine war: Does Russia care about sanctions? Measures that nations are taking
US President Joe Biden also announced a series of fresh measures against Kremlin. He said Putin had a "sinister vision of the world" and a misguided dream of recreating the Soviet Union.