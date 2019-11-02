e-paper
‘Not sure about good of Twitter’: Tesla chief Elon Musk says he’s going offline

In June, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he deleted his Twitter account, while also changing his Twitter display name to “Daddy DotCom”.

world Updated: Nov 02, 2019 07:49 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is going to disconnect from Twitter.
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is going to disconnect from Twitter. (Reuters File )
         

Elon Musk is going offline from Twitter after questioning “the good” of the social networking site.

“Not sure about good of Twitter,” the Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer tweeted on Friday, following up with “going offline.”

Musk’s Twitter account was not deactivated as of 1730 GMT.

“Reddit still seems good,” he said.

The eccentric billionaire has a history of being playful with his Twitter account, one of corporate America’s most-watched.

In June, he said he deleted his Twitter account, while also changing his Twitter display name to “Daddy DotCom”.

Musk has previously been accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for disclosing misleading corporate information about Tesla on Twitter.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 07:48 IST

