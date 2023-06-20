‘Nothing to do with stealing my wealth’, Andrew Tate reacts sarcastically to his indictment in human trafficking case

Divisive internet personality Andrew Tate finds himself at the center of a high-profile indictment in a human trafficking case. As news broke, Tate took to Twitter to respond, expressing skepticism and trying to establish a connection between the case and his wealth. However, as prosecutors in Romania move forward with the trial against him, his brother Tristan, and two other suspects, the seriousness of the allegations cannot be overlooked. Andrew Tate leaving the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest,(AP)

Tate quoted a Tweet by a handle @TateNews_ which mentioned that, “DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) also noted in the indictment to confiscate over. 380 million USD from the Tate brothers in cryptocurrency, 15 luxury cars, 14 luxury watches, 15 lands of buildings.”

Andrew wrote, “I'm sure this case has absolutely nothing to do with stealing my wealth.”

Accused of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, the Tate brothers and their co-defendants have been placed under house arrest pending further investigation. These charges mark a significant downfall for the former kickboxing champion and social media influencer, whose flamboyant lifestyle and controversial views have captivated millions.

Many of Tate's supporters came to his defence tweeting in response to his post.

Known for his online presence, Andrew Tate has amassed a substantial following with his videos featuring ostentatious displays of wealth, cigars, and fast cars. While his success resonated with some, others have been disturbed by his misogynistic and occasionally violent remarks. Tate's ideology, which includes blaming victims of assault and claiming women cannot be independent, has drawn widespread criticism and sparked intense debates.

Prosecutors claim that the Tate brothers lured their victims by feigning interest in romantic relationships or marriage. Their alleged crimes have shed light on a dark underbelly of exploitation and abuse. The upcoming trial, however, will not commence immediately. Per Romanian law, the case will be examined by a judge in the preliminary chamber to ensure the legality of the evidence presented.

Despite his controversial past and the gravity of the charges against him, Andrew Tate continues to maintain his innocence. Through his spokesperson, he has expressed readiness to embrace the trial as an opportunity to clear his name and vindicate his reputation. Nevertheless, the outcome of this legal battle remains uncertain, and if convicted, Tate could face severe consequences.

Once a contestant on the UK reality show "Big Brother" and a professional kickboxer, Andrew Tate's journey from fame to infamy has been marked by controversy. His social media ban for misogynistic messages further tarnished his image, leading to a momentary exile from popular platforms. However, his Twitter account was later reinstated following Elon Musk's acquisition of the company.

Born in the United States and raised in Luton, England, Tate eventually found his way to Romania, where he has resided for several years. Prior to his arrest, he established the so-called Hustler's University, offering paid courses to teach students the secrets of financial success. With a self-proclaimed mission to help men become the best versions of themselves, Tate's rhetoric on gender and relationships has sparked outrage.

As the trial looms, Andrew Tate's online persona has undergone a transformation. Previously known for his brash and provocative statements, he now shares quotes from Nelson Mandela and references the Koran. Surprising his followers, Tate announced in October his conversion to Islam, even appearing in court carrying what appeared to be a copy of the holy book.