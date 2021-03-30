IND USA
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021.(REUTERS)
Novavax Covid-19 vaccine could be approved by UK in April, says report

Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 05:32 PM IST

Britain could approve Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine next month, the chief investigator for the shot's trial told the Evening Standard newspaper.

“The regulator will do a very detailed and thorough review and will decide in good time,” said Professor Paul Heath, chief investigator for the Novavax jab trial in the UK.

“I would hope it would be in the spring, possibly end of April.”

