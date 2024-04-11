 Now is time to be ready for war: Kim Jong Un | World News - Hindustan Times
Now is time to be ready for war: Kim Jong Un

Reuters |
Apr 11, 2024 03:03 AM IST

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said unstable military and political situations surrounding his country means now is the time to be more prepared for war.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said unstable military and political situations surrounding his country means now is the time to be more prepared for war than ever, as he inspected the country's main military university, KCNA news agency said on Thursday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) inspecting the first test-fire of Hwasongpho-16B, a new-type intermediate-range solid-fueled ballistic missile(AFP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) inspecting the first test-fire of Hwasongpho-16B, a new-type intermediate-range solid-fueled ballistic missile(AFP)

World News / Now is time to be ready for war: Kim Jong Un
