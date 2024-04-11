Now is time to be ready for war: Kim Jong Un
Apr 11, 2024 03:03 AM IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said unstable military and political situations surrounding his country means now is the time to be more prepared for war.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said unstable military and political situations surrounding his country means now is the time to be more prepared for war than ever, as he inspected the country's main military university, KCNA news agency said on Thursday.
