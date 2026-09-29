Nuclear-capable Russian Tu-95 bomber plane crashes during training flight in Amur, 6 killed

A Russian Tu-95 military aircraft crashed during a training flight in the eastern Amur region on Tuesday, killing six crew members and injuring another, the country's defence ministry said.

Unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show flames and thick smoke rising from the crash site. (X/@Osinttechnical)

The bomber went down in an uninhabited area, the ministry said, adding that the aircraft was not carrying ammunition at the time of the crash.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"On September 29, a Tu-95 aircraft crashed in the Amur region during a training flight. The aircraft went down in an uninhabited area," the defence ministry said, according to state-run TASS news agency.

"According to preliminary data, six crew members died, while one was injured and evacuated to a medical facility," it added.

Also read: ‘Unwarranted, no locus standi’: India rejects Turkish President Erdogan's Kashmir remarks at UNGA

Unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show flames and thick smoke rising from the crash site, while booming and crackling sounds could be heard in the background.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Tu-95 is a large, nuclear-capable bomber developed during the Soviet era that Russia regularly uses the aircraft for military exercises. Russia envoy meets US officials in Washington {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Tu-95 is a large, nuclear-capable bomber developed during the Soviet era that Russia regularly uses the aircraft for military exercises. Russia envoy meets US officials in Washington {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev met US officials in Washington on Monday to discuss potential energy projects between the two countries after the war in Ukraine, a US government official told news agency AFP.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Eiffel Tower chief to step down after row over female staff's removal during BAPS visit

Dmitriev and the US officials held "constructive discussions on a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and possible US-Russia energy initiatives after the war ends," the official said on Tuesday.

"The visit follows Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner's recent meeting with President Putin in Moscow and their discussions last week with Ukrainian officials in NYC," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Russia to reduce spending on welfare, education in 2027 as Ukraine war drags on

Russia plans to reduce spending on welfare, education and healthcare next year as it ramps up military expenditure, according to fiscal documents reviewed by news agency Reuters.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The cuts will come alongside previously announced tax increases as Moscow seeks to finance soaring defence spending amid its war in Ukraine.

Russia has earmarked 17.1 trillion roubles ($202.58 billion) for defence in 2027, about 27% higher than the 13.5 trillion roubles initially budgeted. The figure would be the highest since the war in Ukraine began in 2022.

Spending on social policy, which includes state pensions, payments to war veterans and maternity benefits, is projected to decline by 7% in 2027.

The initial budget plan also shows education spending falling by 6% and healthcare funding declining by 6.8%.

(With inputs from wires)