IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Nuclear deal: Time not 'ripe' for talks with US and Europe, says Iran
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani addresses the nation in a televised speech in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP)
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani addresses the nation in a televised speech in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP)
world news

Nuclear deal: Time not 'ripe' for talks with US and Europe, says Iran

US President Joe Biden has offered to participate in talks between Iran and major powers to revive the accord, but the two sides remain at odds over who should act first.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:02 PM IST

Iran’s foreign ministry said it wasn’t the right time for direct talks with the Biden administration and European powers to find a way to end the stalemate over the 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Donald Trump.

“Considering US/E3 positions & actions, time isn’t ripe for the proposed informal meeting,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a tweet.

The U.S. “can’t continue to uphold the maximum pressure policy and sanctions... and sit at the table anew,” Khatibzadeh said in a press briefing in Tehran Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden has offered to participate in talks between Iran and major powers to revive the accord, but the two sides remain at odds over who should act first. As a starting point, Iran wants the U.S. to lift sanctions that Trump reimposed, stifling oil exports and hurting the economy. Biden wants the Islamic Republic to first resume its compliance with the multilateral agreement that seeks to curb its nuclear program.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif suggested last month that European Union foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell “choreograph the actions that are needed to be taken by the U.S. and the actions needed to be taken by Iran.”

Zarif’s comments had raised the prospect that the two sides could take synchronized steps to return to the deal. Informal talks had been expected to take place this month.

Raising the barrier to diplomacy, Iran has restricted snap international inspections of its nuclear sites, providing access only for an additional three-month period under an arrangement with the global atomic watchdog announced Sunday.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

FILE - In this file photo released Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran. The Biden administration’s early efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are getting a chilly early response from Tehran. Though few expected a breakthrough in the first month of the new administration, Iran’s tough line suggests a difficult road ahead.(Iranian Revolutionary Guard/Sepahnews via AP, File)(AP)
FILE - In this file photo released Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran. The Biden administration’s early efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are getting a chilly early response from Tehran. Though few expected a breakthrough in the first month of the new administration, Iran’s tough line suggests a difficult road ahead.(Iranian Revolutionary Guard/Sepahnews via AP, File)(AP)
world news

Clock is ticking for Joe Biden if he wants to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran

ANI, Cyprus
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:27 PM IST
For his part, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Tehran would only return to compliance if the US first lifted economic sanctions.
READ FULL STORY
“I am convinced as coordinator of the JCPOA that we do have diplomatic space, a diplomatic window of opportunity to dialogue,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.(AP)
“I am convinced as coordinator of the JCPOA that we do have diplomatic space, a diplomatic window of opportunity to dialogue,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.(AP)
world news

EU sees must-not-miss chance to revive Iran nuclear deal

AP, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:56 PM IST
“This is an occasion that we cannot miss,” to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters via video-link.
READ FULL STORY
"In the end, Iran needs to understand that what’s important is to de-escalate and accept the offer of diplomacy that’s on the table, including from the United States,” German foreign minister Heiko Maas said.(AFP Photo)
"In the end, Iran needs to understand that what’s important is to de-escalate and accept the offer of diplomacy that’s on the table, including from the United States,” German foreign minister Heiko Maas said.(AFP Photo)
world news

Germany urges Iran to accept diplomacy in nuclear dispute

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Iran this week effectively set a deadline to lift those sanctions within three months, after which it said it would erase surveillance footage of its nuclear facilities
READ FULL STORY
In this file photo released Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran(AP)
In this file photo released Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran(AP)
world news

Iran stops snap nuclear inspections, state-run daily urges caution

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Iran's envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Kazem Gharibabadi, said it had ended implementation of the so-called Additional Protocol at midnight (2030 GMT) on Monday. The agreement allowed the IAEA to carry out short-notice inspections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Garland would take the reins at the Justice Department at a time when it has been busy handling a sprawling investigation into the Jan. 6 riots, when supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump attacked the US Capitol in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying Biden's election victory. (Representative Image)(AP)
Garland would take the reins at the Justice Department at a time when it has been busy handling a sprawling investigation into the Jan. 6 riots, when supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump attacked the US Capitol in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying Biden's election victory. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

US Senate panel to vote to advance Garland's nomination as attorney general

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Garland has garnered support among both Democrats and Republicans, who cite his prior experience as a prosecutor and a judge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani addresses the nation in a televised speech in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP)
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani addresses the nation in a televised speech in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP)
world news

Nuclear deal: Time not 'ripe' for talks with US and Europe, says Iran

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:02 PM IST
US President Joe Biden has offered to participate in talks between Iran and major powers to revive the accord, but the two sides remain at odds over who should act first.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On February 19, the US officially returned to the historic Paris climate accord, 107 days after it left at the behest of former president Trump.(Bloomberg)
On February 19, the US officially returned to the historic Paris climate accord, 107 days after it left at the behest of former president Trump.(Bloomberg)
world news

Donald Trump raises climate issue; says India, China, Russia not clean

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:59 PM IST
China is the world's biggest carbon emitter followed by the US, India and the EU.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“I am coming into one of the most important institutions in the world and we have a lot of work to do,” Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said. "I feel ready to go.”(Fabrice Coffrini/Pool/Keystone via AP)(AP)
“I am coming into one of the most important institutions in the world and we have a lot of work to do,” Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said. "I feel ready to go.”(Fabrice Coffrini/Pool/Keystone via AP)(AP)
world news

WTO's first female director-general arrives for 1st day on job

AP, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, 66, a Nigerian economist and former government minister, donned a mask as she made brief comments to reporters on way into the imposing building on the shores of Lake Geneva on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (AP File Photo)(AP)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (AP File Photo)(AP)
world news

Germany considers way ahead on Covid-19 as hairdressers reopen across country

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:37 PM IST
The move came after many elementary students returned to school a week ago. Chancellor Merkel and state governors will meet again on Wednesday to decide how to proceed with the rest of restrictions, which at present run until March 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of the public arrives at Blackburn Cathedral, which is being used as a mass vaccination center during the coronavirus outbreak in Blackburn, England, Monday Jan. 18, 2021. The first 24-hour vaccination centers will be piloted in London before the end of January, the UK's vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said. ( AP Photo Jon Super)(AP)
A member of the public arrives at Blackburn Cathedral, which is being used as a mass vaccination center during the coronavirus outbreak in Blackburn, England, Monday Jan. 18, 2021. The first 24-hour vaccination centers will be piloted in London before the end of January, the UK's vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said. ( AP Photo Jon Super)(AP)
world news

UK seeks person infected with Brazilian coronavirus variant

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Six cases of the mutation, which originated in the Amazonian city of Manaus, have been detected in the UK, Public Health England said on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Johnson &amp; Johnson worker prepares a syringe during the Phase 3 trial of its coronavirus vaccine. (Reuters/ File Photo)
A Johnson & Johnson worker prepares a syringe during the Phase 3 trial of its coronavirus vaccine. (Reuters/ File Photo)
world news

Covid-19: US approves single shot J&J vaccine, UK vaccinates 20 million

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:32 PM IST
The United States reported 51,204 new Covid-19 cases and 1,097 related deaths on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Britain on Sunday reported 6,095 new cases of Covid-19 and 144 new deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China, a crucial market for Boeing and the Max, was the first country to impose a ban on the aircraft after a crash in Ethiopia in March 2019.(File Photo / AP)
China, a crucial market for Boeing and the Max, was the first country to impose a ban on the aircraft after a crash in Ethiopia in March 2019.(File Photo / AP)
world news

China still has ‘major concerns’ about Boeing’s 737 Max planes

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Boeing’s China orders largely dried up in the past four years amid heightened tension between Washington and Beijing around trade and other areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan has become one of the top emerging markets for the super-chilled fuel in recent years as domestic gas production has plateaued, forcing the nation to import cargoes. In this picture the Petronet LNG Dahej Terminal can be seen.(HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)
Pakistan has become one of the top emerging markets for the super-chilled fuel in recent years as domestic gas production has plateaued, forcing the nation to import cargoes. In this picture the Petronet LNG Dahej Terminal can be seen.(HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)
world news

Pakistan hopeful of saving $3 billion in 10 years with Qatar new gas deal

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:53 PM IST
The agreement, signed last Friday, will save the state $317 million annually due to the reduced price of the gas compared to the 2015 agreement between the two countries, according to Nadeem Babar, Prime Minister Imran Khan's adviser on petroleum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this file photo released Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran. The Biden administration’s early efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are getting a chilly early response from Tehran. Though few expected a breakthrough in the first month of the new administration, Iran’s tough line suggests a difficult road ahead.(Iranian Revolutionary Guard/Sepahnews via AP, File)(AP)
FILE - In this file photo released Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran. The Biden administration’s early efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are getting a chilly early response from Tehran. Though few expected a breakthrough in the first month of the new administration, Iran’s tough line suggests a difficult road ahead.(Iranian Revolutionary Guard/Sepahnews via AP, File)(AP)
world news

Clock is ticking for Joe Biden if he wants to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran

ANI, Cyprus
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:27 PM IST
For his part, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Tehran would only return to compliance if the US first lifted economic sanctions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sudden decline in birth rate comes in the backdrop of increasing pressure on Beijing over reports of mass internment and coerced population control of the Uyghur population in Xinjiang. (Representative Image)(REUTERS/ FILE)
The sudden decline in birth rate comes in the backdrop of increasing pressure on Beijing over reports of mass internment and coerced population control of the Uyghur population in Xinjiang. (Representative Image)(REUTERS/ FILE)
world news

Xinjiang's birth rate drops sharply as focus grows on Uyghur genocide

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The figures, which run up until 2019, cited by Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP), show a decrease in birth rate by around two-thirds within two years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twenty-two pigs have already been culled in efforts to curb the outbreak, said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Jeffrey Kitingan in a statement on Sunday. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
Twenty-two pigs have already been culled in efforts to curb the outbreak, said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Jeffrey Kitingan in a statement on Sunday. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

Malaysia to cull 3,000 pigs after African swine fever discovery

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:14 PM IST
The disease was detected in at least 300 pigs in three districts - Pitas, Kota Marudu and Beluran - after a reported case involving the death of a wild boar last month, according to a World Organisation for Animal Health alert issued on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The report said that just $1.2 billion of the $7.8 billion went to pay for buildings and vehicles that were used as intended.(AP)
The report said that just $1.2 billion of the $7.8 billion went to pay for buildings and vehicles that were used as intended.(AP)
world news

US wasted billions on cars, buildings in Afghanistan: Report

AP, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:06 PM IST
The US public is weary of the nearly 20-year-old war and President Joe Biden is reviewing a peace deal his predecessor, Donald Trump, signed with the Taliban a year ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trucks carrying weapons including a nuclear-armed missile designed to evade US defenses roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing in this file photo from 2019. (AP Photo)
Trucks carrying weapons including a nuclear-armed missile designed to evade US defenses roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing in this file photo from 2019. (AP Photo)
world news

China builds system to launch its newer nuclear missiles from underground silos

PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:09 PM IST
The US in recent years has pointed to China's nuclear modernisation as a key justification for investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the coming two decades to build an all-new US nuclear arsenal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jharkhand concluded Covid-19 vaccine dry run successfully in six districts on Saturday.HT PHOTO(HT_PRINT)
Jharkhand concluded Covid-19 vaccine dry run successfully in six districts on Saturday.HT PHOTO(HT_PRINT)
world news

UK confident of vaccine supply, minister Zahawi says

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Zahawi said the United Kingdom's vaccine rollout would accelerate in March - at around twice the rate of the past 10 weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac