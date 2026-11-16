Nvidia shares may rebound as Jensen Huang reportedly weighs comeback amid support from Silicon Valley allies

It was little changed on Robinhood, after a perpetual futures contract on Hyperliquid blockchain referencing Nvidia’s share price rose more than 3% earlier Sunday. Nasdaq 100 futures advanced nearly 0.9% before erasing gains and falling.

Nvidia Corp.’s stock may see some relief after the Financial Times reported Jensen Huang is discussing a possible comeback to the chipmaker.

Why are investors and tech leaders calling for Jensen Huang to return to Nvidia?

Why are investors and tech leaders calling for Jensen Huang to return to Nvidia?

Nvidia’s stock is coming off its worst week since April 2025, after Huang’s admission of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy and quick ouster from the company. The scandal at the tech bellwether has added a new layer of worry for investors already doubting the artificial intelligence boom’s longevity.

Huang’s track record is “exceptional,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. “The prospect of his return would restore a degree of clarity around future supply commitments — many of which were based on his personal handshake agreements that could otherwise have been at risk.”

Huang has already been discussing the idea of returning, with backing from several Silicon Valley allies, according to the Financial Times report. Altimeter Capital Management and Atreides Management are among those that have urged Nvidia’s board to reconsider, along with Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk.

A website called Stand with Jensen has attracted more than 165,000 names of people saying they support Huang, including Nvidia employees and shareholders. An open letter to the board on the website argues he should return to the company, pending an independent investigation.

Also Read: US lawmakers push tougher AI chip export curbs on China after Nvidia-Jensen Huang scandal

Prospects for an actual return by Huang remain uncertain, however. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is urging the company to make a “dramatic” leadership shakeup, and come clean about its compliance with export controls on its prized AI chips.

The cloud over Huang has sent ripples through global tech stocks, given his prominent position in driving AI investments. Asian chipmakers slid again Monday, seeing no support from backing for the Nvidia co-founder.

Stand with Jensen was created by independent volunteers who aren’t affiliated with Nvidia or Huang, and signers’ affiliations aren’t verified, the website says. The group didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday regarding their identities.

Also Read: Jensen Huang’s Nvidia comeback bid gains support from Musk, Uber co-founder

“Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia, but many of those deals were a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract,” Musk wrote on X on Saturday. “Without Jensen, at least some of those critical deals will be lost,” he wrote. “A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too.”

Nvidia shares are down 32% from their October all-time high, with the Huang controversy adding to broader concerns over the sustainability of the AI boom. The company is due to report quarterly earnings Tuesday, which should give investors insight into the outlook for demand.

“A return by Jensen Huang would likely support a relief rally in Nvidia shares and help stabilize sentiment toward the broader AI trade,” said Hugh Lam, an investment strategist at Betashares. “The sustainability of any rally would depend on the company’s fundamentals.”