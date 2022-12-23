Home / World News / ‘Offensive’: US university reprimands chancellor for mocking Asians in speech

‘Offensive’: US university reprimands chancellor for mocking Asians in speech

world news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 05:49 PM IST

Purdue University: The faculty senate of Purdue University also demanded the resignation of chancellor Thomas Keon.

Purdue University: The faculty senate demanded the chancellor's resignation.
Purdue University: The faculty senate demanded the chancellor's resignation.
ByMallika Soni

Purdue University said its board formally reprimanded the top official of its northwestern Indiana campuses over mocking of Asian languages during a recent commencement ceremony. The faculty senate of Purdue University also demanded the resignation of chancellor Thomas Keon despite his apology over his impression of a fake Asian-sounding language during the December 10 event.

Read more: 'Once-in-a-generation' winter storm freezes US: What is a bomb cyclone

“I made a comment that was offensive and insensitive. I am truly sorry for my unplanned, off-the-cuff response to another speaker, as my words have caused confusion, pain and anger," Thomas Keon said. The university called Thomas Keon’s action an “offhand attempt at humour” that was “extremely offensive and insensitive”.

Thomas Keon’s gaffe came after keynote speaker James Dedelow referenced a made-up language that he sometimes uses on a radio show he hosts with family. The chancellor responded with an impression that he said was “sort of my Asian version” of James Dedelow’s offering.

The university's board’s statement said while the “offensive remark does not reflect a pattern of behaviour or a system of beliefs held by Dr Keon, the board has made clear to him that a repeat incident of a similar nature would provide grounds for further Board action, including possible dismissal”.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out