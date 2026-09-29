'Offered them NOTHING': Trump dismisses 'hoax' report on sanctions relief for Iran

As the war between the United States and Iran continues to rage, US President Donald Trump has dismissed a report claiming that he was "willing" to give sanctions relief to Tehran.

Calling them "untrue" and a "hoax," the US president stated that he has offered Iran "nothing." (REUTERS)

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The US-Israeli war against Iran broke out on February 28, 2026, after the allies launched a joint strike towards Tehran. Over the past six months, the conflict has led to a great escalation of tensions in the West Asia region and a global energy crisis due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump dismisses ‘hoax’ report

According to the report published by Axios, US officials told the agency that Trump was considering releasing frozen Iranian assets in exchange for "concrete steps regarding Tehran's nuclear programme."

However, shortly after the story went online, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to deny the claims.

Calling them "untrue" and a "hoax," the US president stated that he has offered Iran "nothing."

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{{^usCountry}} "Axios just released a story that “Trump” offered Sanctions Relief and Frozen Funds to Iran. This is untrue. I offered them NOTHING! Axios’ story, like most others, is a HOAX, used only for purposes of satisfying their Trump Derangement Syndrome. They should withdraw this fake story, IMMEDIATELY!" he wrote on the platform. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Axios just released a story that “Trump” offered Sanctions Relief and Frozen Funds to Iran. This is untrue. I offered them NOTHING! Axios’ story, like most others, is a HOAX, used only for purposes of satisfying their Trump Derangement Syndrome. They should withdraw this fake story, IMMEDIATELY!" he wrote on the platform. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump denies considering sanctions relief for Iran as talks stall

Along with Axios, CNN also published a similar story, citing officials familiar with the matter.

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CNN also reported that the president was "open" to sanctions relief for Tehran, and the discussions through the mediators were "positive and constructive."

Officials further told CNN that there will not be a deal unless nuclear issues are addressed.

These reports come after Trump on Saturday rejected Iran’s latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, calling it “unacceptable.”

After turning down this deal, the US president stated that he expects more talks to take place with Iran this week, which will be led by special envoy Steve Witkoff, vice president JD Vance and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Also Read | Trump open to ‘more talks with Iran’ in coming week after rejecting Tehran’s peace plan to reopen Hormuz

Tehran open to talks to ‘end deadlock’

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In an interview with CBS's 'Face the Nation', Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran is open to talks on its nuclear programme and other issues with the US.

However, he added that the Islamic Republic will not accept any "bullying or coercion."

"Iran is not seeking war, but will defend itself against pressure, threats and attacks,” Pezeshkian said, adding that it had already agreed that "we're not supposed to develop nuclear weapons".

Over the weekend, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi also stated that Iran's "conditions are clear," and once they are met, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened, adding that only a negotiated solution can end the "deadlock."

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