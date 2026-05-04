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Oil steadies as traders doubt Trump shipping corridor plan in Hormuz

Traders questioned the workability of a plan by Donald Trump for the US to guide neutral ships out through Hormuz, with a tanker reportedly hit in the waterway.

Published on: May 04, 2026 10:31 am IST
Bloomberg |
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Oil steadied as traders questioned the workability of a plan by President Donald Trump for the US to guide neutral ships out through the Strait of Hormuz, with a tanker reportedly hit in the waterway.

US President Donald Trump .(Getty Images via AFP)

Brent was little changed above $108 a barrel, after falling as much as 2.4% at the open, while West Texas Intermediate was near $102. Starting from Monday, the US move was meant to enable vessels that have been stranded by the war with Iran to pass through the waterway, according to Trump.

A tanker reported being hit by projectiles 78 nautical miles north of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations said. While the vessel was not identified, the crew were reported to be safe.

“We will use best efforts to get their Ships and Crews safely out of the Strait,” Trump said in a social-media post. “In all cases, they said they will not be returning until the area becomes safe for navigation, and everything else.”

In his comments, Trump raised the prospect of responding with force should Iran seek to prevent the ships’ passage. He also said that representatives were having very positive discussions with Tehran that could lead to something “very positive,” but didn’t offer additional details.

Iran gave the plan a cool reception. Any US interference in the strait would constitute a violation of the ceasefire, Al Mayadeen reported, citing Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security Commission.

The US blockade is designed to throttle Iran’s economic lifeline by forcing the shut-in of local crude-oil supply, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent saying at the weekend that well closures may start “in the next week” as the Islamic Republic’s storage was filling up.

The war, which erupted in late February after the US and Israel attacked Iran, was cast by Washington as an effort to prevent Tehran from posing a threat because of its nuclear program. In early March, the president had said the US would provide naval escorts to ensure safe passage for tankers.

“Supply losses are growing every day the Strait of Hormuz remains shut,” ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. analysts including Daniel Hynes said in a note. “With the demand response muted, a significant drawdown in inventories (that are not easily visible to the market) has ensued. However, the inevitable market reckoning is coming, through higher prices or product shortages.”

At the weekend, OPEC agreed to a symbolic rise in June quota levels, as the group sought to send a business-as-usual message after the exit of the United Arab Emirates. Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, touted its own growth plans.

 
strait of hormuz iran donald trump
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