Omicron more likely to cause upper airway infections among children: Study
Omicron is more likely than other coronavirus variants to cause upper airway infection (UAI) among children, putting them at risk of heart attack and other severe complications, according to a study.
The researchers from the University of Colorado, Northwestern University, and Stony Brook University in the US analysed data from the National Covid Cohort Collaborative pertaining to 18,849 children under age 19 who were hospitalised with Covid-19.
The study, published last week in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, also found that Omicron causes UAI in younger children with the mean age of hospitalised children falling from about four years and five months during the pre-Omicron period to about two years and one month during the Omicron period.
The researchers conducted the study to determine if cases of UAI among children increased when Omicron became the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant in the US.
The proportion of children with a pediatric complex chronic condition was not significantly different in the pre-Omicron period compared with the Omicron period, they said.
Overall, 21.1 per cent of children hospitalised with both COVID-19 and UAI developed severe disease requiring measures like inserting a tube into the lungs to assist with breathing, known as intubation.
"Children with severe UAI are at risk of cardiac arrest from rapid-onset upper airway obstruction. They may require therapies typically provided in intensive care units, including frequent administration of nebulised racemic epinephrine, helium-oxygen mixtures, and intubation," the authors of the study study noted.
Nebulised racemic epinephrine is typically reserved for patients in the hospital setting with moderate-to-severe respiratory distress.
"While the rate of SARS-CoV-2 pediatric UAI is not overwhelmingly high, understanding this new clinical phenotype and the potential for acute upper airway obstruction may help guide therapeutic decision-making," they said.
The Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 became dominant in the US the week ending December 25, 2021.
The higly transmissible variant is known to cause lower severity disease than the Delta variant, the researchers noted.
This may be because Omicron replicates less efficiently in lung cells and more efficiently in the conducting airways, they said.
The researchers acknowledged some limitation of this analysis, including that children who are still hospitalised are not represented in the study, and the frequency of severe disease observed in the Omicron period may be an underestimate.
China’s health minister rules out relaxation of Covid rules: Report
China's health minister Ma Xiaowei, in an article published on Monday, ruled out easing China's current policies on containing Covid outbreaks, and pledged even tougher measures to prevent major clusters of the disease from breaking out, according to a report by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post. It is expected to be held in the second half of 2022.
Study shows 99% on Indonesia's most populous island have Covid antibodies
Almost all residents of Indonesia's most populous island of Java have antibodies against Covid-19, owing to a combination of prior infection and vaccination against the virus, a government-commissioned survey showed. The March study of 2,100 people, conducted on Java, home to 150 million people, and Bali, Indonesia's top tourism destination, revealed 99.2% of people had Covid antibodies, a 6 percentage point increase from a December survey.
Two captured British fighters appear on Russian state TV, ask to be swapped
Two British fighters captured in Ukraine by Russian forces appeared on Moscow's state TV and have asked to be swapped with a pro-Russian politician who is currently being held by Ukrainian authorities, Reuters reported. "We look to exchange myself and Aiden Aslin for Mr Medvedchuk. Obviously I would really appreciate your help in this matter," he said, saying he spoke a little Russian and had been treated well.
US, South Korea urge North Korea's return to talks after missile tests
The US special envoy for North Korea said Monday that Washington and Seoul agreed on the need for a strong response to Pyongyang's recent spate of missile tests, though they remain open to dialogue with the country. Sung Kim flew to South Korea on for talks two days after North Korea conducted a new type of missile test in its 13th round of weapons firing this year. South Korean nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk urged North Korea to return to talks.
200,000 risk losing jobs in Moscow over sanctions: Mayor
Around 200,000 employees of foreign companies in Moscow could lose their jobs due to sanctions over Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, the city's mayor said on Monday. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said authorities had last week approved a $41-million programme to support employment in the Russian capital. Sobyanin said the newly approved programme was expected to support more than 58,000 people who have lost their jobs. Around 12,500 of them will undergo retraining, he added.
